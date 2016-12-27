Court convicts school president for unpaid penalties on overdue SSS contributions

SSS Assistant Vice President for Operations Legal Department Renato Jacinto S. Cuisia said that the court ordered Jorge G. Orasa, President of the Holy Cross Learning School of Nabua, Inc. (HCLSNI), to pay the accrued SSS penalties amounting to P295,556.32 and a fine of P20,000.

“There was no jail term imposed by the court against Orasa since HCLSNI eventually paid its principal obligation or unpaid contributions amounting to P137,218 for the period of August 2000 to June 2009,” said Cuisia.

According to the decision, Orasa initially refused to remit the school’s overdue obligations despite the billing and demand letters issued by SSS. However, he immediately sought an out-of-court settlement with SSS Iriga after the pension fund sued him in court.

“The case was provisionally dismissed after Orosa agreed to settle the school’s delinquency through an installment payment scheme under Republic Act (RA) 9903 or the Social Security Condonation Law of 2009,” Cuisia said.

RA 9903 offered delinquent employers the rare chance to settle their overdue contributions without paying the three percent monthly penalty normally imposed by SSS in accordance with RA 8282 or the Social Security Act of 1997.

In compliance with his agreement with SSS, Orasa paid the five percent downpayment and issued several postdated checks to cover the remaining balance. The first check was good; however, the rest of the checks were dishonored due to insufficiency of funds.

“Under RA 9903, the full amount of penalties would be automatically reimposed once the employer defaults on the agreed installment payment scheme under the same law. As a result of Orasa’s bounced checks, SSS reinstated the three percent monthly penalty on the overdue premiums,” Cuisia said.

Orasa was tried in absentia since he jumped bail and can no longer be located. The court also issued a warrant of arrest for the other accused HCLSNI officials, namely Hernani Z. Arazas, Virgie RB. Arazas, Vicky RB. Orasa, Sonia RB. Bagtas, David U. Bagtas, Sr. and Nardette RB. Fabian.

“We seek the public’s help for any leads and information on the whereabouts of the accused HCLSNI officials so that they will be held accountable for their violation of the law. We assure our members that SSS is doing everything it can to run after erring employers,” he said.