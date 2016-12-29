‘Di maitago ang dating damdamin

MEGA deny ang aktres tungkol sa allegation ng press, lalo na ng mga malisyosong blogger, na carrying the torch pa rin daw siya sa old flame niyang aktor. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Lately kasi, in-invite ng ermats nang aktor ang aktres na paborito niya, if only she has the final say, na maging daughter in law.

Pero naka-move on na nga ang aktor at ang focus ng kanyang rapt attention ay ang dating girlfriend na nakasama niya sa isang pelikula.

So, ‘yun nga, nagpunta ang chick upon the invitation of the actor’s mom. Siyempre pa, asikasong-asikaso ni mudra ang fave niyang would be daughter in law sana.

Would be daughter in law raw, o! Harharharharharharhar!

Inom-inom siyempre hanggang sa nasobrahan yata ang young actress sa kanyang nainom at napuna ng mga fans na naroroon na parang pusang

naglalampong ito sa aktor.

Obviously, she’s still in love with him and the feeling has lingered and remained buried deep inside of her.

Nabuking tuloy na hindi naman true na may relasyon sila ng ka-loveteam niyang aktor dahil obviously ay may feeling pa siya sa aktor na matagal nang naka-move on sa kanyang love and affection.

Besides, it has been rumored that the guy he’s supposedly in love with happens to be a macho gay.

What a pity. Hakhakhakhakhakhakhakhak!

Napakahirap ng set-up nang babaeng ito na hirap na hirap mag-move on sa kanyang old feelings.

Ang babae kasi, puede pang mag-change ang mind mereseng nag-fall out of love na raw ito sa isang guy. Pero ang lalake ay hindi na. Once na mag-fall out of love ang isang lalake, wala na. It’s definitely final.

Kaya naman kawawang talaga ang chinky-eyed actress na ‘to.

Nasa kanya na ang lahat ng material things pero her heart is empty.

What a pity!

80s IDOLS’ MANILYN, TINA, SHERYL AND KEEMPEE DE LEON REUNITE IN GMA’s MEANT TO BE

This 2017, GMA Network is all set to captivate viewers’ hearts with the romantic drama Meant To Be topbilled by Kapuso star Barbie Forteza with her four leading men Ivan Dorschner, Addy Raj with Jak Roberto and Ken Chan. Aside from their fresh team up, Kapuso viewers are also looking forward to the much-awaited reunion of the popular group the Triplets – Manilyn Reynes, Sheryl Cruz, Tina Paner – with Keempee de Leon in this primetime soap.

After more than 30 years, the Triplets join forces to add star power to GMA’s opening salvo for next year. Manilyn, Sheryl and Tina are all equally excited to work with each other and with the rest of the cast members.

They promised that this reunion project will be loved by their fans and will make them happy. “Sa social media, they are really looking forward to watching us,” Manilyn said in an interview.

In the early 2000s, they got separated because Sheryl decided to lie-low in her showbiz career and lived in the United States while Tina stayed in Spain.

Even though they’ve been apart, they are still close to each other.

“Hindi pa rin naputol ‘yung friendship namin. And your friends will always remain friends lalo na kapag nasa loob ng puso niyo ang bawat isa,” said Sheryl.

The actresses are really thankful to GMA Network for bringing them together to star in this drama series. “I was just hoping and praying na sana one day ‘yung Triplets mabuo. Thank you to GMA for this opportunity,” Tina said.

In the series, Manilyn plays the role of Amelia, Billie’s mother (Barbie) and twin sister of Suzy (Tina) who works as a municipal clerk. Because of a misunderstanding with husband Wilton (Keempee De Leon), she will bravely raise her children on her own.

Tina is Suzy the mean and pushy mother of Mariko (Mika Dela Cruz) and Amelia’s fraternal twin. Since they were young, she has always been jealous of Amelia which made her hate her and her niece, Billie.

Meanwhile, Sheryl plays as Ethan’s (Ivan) driven and goal-oriented mother, Beatriz. She works as an assistant in a lifestyle magazine based in London but returns to the Philippines to head her own publication.

Amelia, Lucy and Beatriz were best of friends during college and a trio singing group back then. Unfortunately, their group disbanded and they took different paths in their lives.

Kempee plays a vital role as Amelia’s husband, Wilton, the cool and naughty father of Billie. After his separation with Amelia, he changed himself and became responsible until a big problem came his way.

Will Amelia and Wilton get back together? Or will things just get worst? How are these characters going to affect the story of Billie and her handsome princes: Ethan, Jai, Macoy and Yuan?

Know their stories and catch Amelia, Lucy, Beatriz and Wilton in Meant To Be soon on GMA Telebabad.

NAKALBO ANG SEXY ACTRESS

How so very amusing naman. Kung kailan pa may ini-endorsong shampoo ang sexy actress na ‘to ay saka naman siya nakalbo.

Ang sabi, may nagsabotahe raw sa kanyang hair treatment at hair coloring kaya unti-unting nag-fall ang kanyang hair.

Pero may nagsasabi namang parang nag-undergo yata ng chemo therapy ang aktres dahil sa kanyang mysterious ailment.

Could it be true?

May itinatago kayang sakit sa press ang aktres kaya hindi matuloy-tuloy ang kanyang big project sa isang network?

Ang sabi, kaya medyo nag-bloat ang kanyang katawan lately ay dahil raw sa steroids na ini-inject sa kanya.

Kung bakit nag-i-inject ng steroids ang aktres ay dahil na rin sa kanyang karamdaman.

But what kind of ailment is that?

Mukhang lumala yata dahil parang nag-chemo na siya lately. But did she?

Well kung anuman ang nararamdaman ng aktres, mukhang it’s fast getting serious. Ang duda kasi ng nakararami ay nag-chemo raw siya lately, hence that explains the unprecedented falling of her hair.

At any rate, sana’y mali naman ang iniisip ng mga tao tungkol sa kanyang karamdaman. Baka nga namali lang ang treatment kaya nag- fall ang hair ng aktres.

Pero parang imposibleng mag-fall ang hair nang paganon-ganon lang. There must be a solid explanation to this if she is not afflicted with the Big C. Otherwise, well, what a pity!

‘Yun na ‘yun!

‘Yan ba ang dahilan kung bakit nag-out of town ang aktres para magkaroon ng thorough introspection?

Pasasaan ba’t lalabas rin ang totoo!

‘Yun nah!

TUWANG-TUWA NA NAMAN SI BUBONIKA!

Kunwari ay nagki-care pa kuno ang impaktang si Crispy Chakah dahil natakot daw ang mga fans ni Ms. Nora Aunor dahil sa bagyo kaya nangulelat ang movie ng aktres (second to the last actually). Hindi na nga raw nabigyan ng grade nang Cinema Evaluation Board, hindi pa raw tinatao.

Sana raw sa halip na puro pang-aaway ang ginagawa ng mga fans ni La Aunor sa mga kolumnistang hindi nila kapanalig, ay tangkilikin naman nila ang pelikula ng superstar.

Bakit naman kasi hindi binigyan ng grade ang Kabisera gayung maayos naman daw ang pagkakagawa nito? Kahit nga ang pamangkin naming hindi Noranian na si Abe Paulite ay nagandahan sa pelikula nang mapanood niya ang full trailer nito, bakit naman walang dating ito sa festival committee at mas pinaboran pa ang ibang pelikula na hindi naman kagandahan ang pagkakagawa?

Kaokray naman.

Bahala na nga sila!

Hmmmp!

Anyway, at least si Nora ay hindi pa rin sinusukuan ng mga would be filmmakers at ino-offer-an pa rin siya ng pelikula kahit na hindi masyadong satisfactory ang ROI. ‘Yung artistic merits na lang niya ang kanilang tinitingnan at solved na sila roon.

Fulfillment na kasi sa parte ng mga new filmmakers ang mai-direk si Ate Guy at kuntento na sila roon.

And the way things stand, hitsurang nag-flop o hindi satisfactory ang kita sa box-office, go pa rin nang go ang mga new filmmakers na solid ang paniniwala sa kanya.

If only for that, Nora Aunor will always be a part of the industry if only for the prestige that her name carries.

Samantalang si Crispy Chakitah ay hindi na pinaniniwalaan ng mga tao dahil sa drama niyang alog-bateh. Harharharharharhar!

Kasukah nga naman ‘yung nagsisimula palang ay bumabati na, hanggang sa gitna at katapusan. Hahahahahahahahaha!

Chipipay talaga ang matandang ito. At akala naman siguro niya’y atat na atat kaming mabati niya. Di bale na lang!

Di bale na lang daw, o! Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!





