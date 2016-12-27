DJ Chacha is MyPhone Multimedia’s newest endorser!

MyPhone officially introduced the “Nag-iisang Dyosa sa Balat ng Radyo” DJ ChaCha as their newest brand endorser last December 15 at the MyPhoneLoft in Green Sun, Makati City.

Dj Chacha is an award winning DJ bagging awards like “Yahoo’s Female DJ of the Year”, three times Gawad Tanglaw”Best FM DJ,” and recently the “Best Female Radio Jock” award at PUP Mabini Awards. She’s also a

She’s also a best selling author, having published two books under ABS-CBN Publishing. These books are also available for Digital download via MyPhone’s e-newstand partner, NoInk. She was also one of the Celebrity Housemates of Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7.

DJ Chacha said that she is very grateful to have finally been part of MyPhone Family. “Of course I am really thankful and grateful to be part of the MyPhone family. It was really a warm welcome and I am really looking forward sa projects ko with MyPhone, and mga besh makinig na sa show ko na ‘Heartbeats’ dahil mamimigay ako ng brand new MyPhone’sdiyan this Christmas!” she said.

Her radio show “Heartbeats” in MOR 101.9 airs from Monday to Friday, 9pm to 12mn.

According to MyPhone’s Vice President, Kevin Tan, DJ Chacha is a perfect addition to a brand that caters to the Masa market. Kevin shared that “most of the listeners and followers of DJ Chacha are of the masa market which is MyPhone’s core market as well. I think it’s a perfect combination between MyPhone and Chacha. We are really happy to finally welcome her aboard in the MyPhone Multimedia family”

Inyi Yruma- MyPhone’s Digital Marketing Head said he is an avid listener of DJ Chacha. “Nag

“Nag-start palang si Chacha sa pagiging DJ niya, Tambayan pa noon ang MOR, napapakinggan ko na siya during my college days and until now, after work kapag stuck sa traffic. I used to listen to her using my MyPhone. Like what Sir Kev said, we are of the same market ni Chacha, dahil yung mga callers niya sa show are MASA. Aside from being an award winning DJ, Chacha is also a Social Media influencer, always trending ang show niya every night and mahal na mahal siya ng followers niya and this is where we will work most on this partnership,” Inyi said.

Additionally, Mr. Tan said that MyPhone Multimedia will be more pro-active on Digital platforms next year. “Yes, we will be more pro-active in Digital Marketing, most Pinoys now are going Digital so we will follow what our kababayan’s are into in. We recently launched AGILA Rewards, our lock screen application that gives rewards to it’s users, and the response is tremendous for this project alone. ”

“We will also be introducing other personalities who are proud Pinoy joining Chacha and our current Top online influencers and ambassadors Devon Seron and Kyle Vergara in the coming months. We are really excited to rock the Digital World this 2017!” added Inyi.

loading...