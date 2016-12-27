Globe advocates environmental sustainability, encourages consumers to save thousands of trees via paperless billing

AS a strong advocate of environmental sustainability, leading telecommunications company Globe Telecom encourages its millions of postpaid customers to help save thousands of trees and reduce greenhouse gas emission by enrolling their fixed and mobile accounts in the paperless billing program.

Moreover, the program not only allows Globe postpaid customers to do their share in environmental protection and conservation but also provides convenience and up-to-date delivery of electronic billing statements and notification via text messages. All customers who opted to go paperless can enjoy the benefits of receiving their bills within five days after the cut-off date, viewing their bills online anytime and anywhere, and easily downloading their bills in their computers, tablets, or mobile phones.

“We work in solidarity with the rest of the world in ensuring that we take better care of the planet for the sake of the generations that will come after us. We thus make every effort to ensure that while we do our best to meet the current and future needs of our customers, we do so without compromising the welfare of the environment,” said Yoly Crisanto, Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications.

She added: “We can reduce the impact of our business operations to the environment by doing this together with our employees, business partners, and clients. When our customers subscribe to Globe Paperless Billing, for instance, they are in their own small way helping save the earth by lessening the amount of trees that are cut down to make paper.”

Trees are the earth’s biggest natural allies in the fight against global warming as they absorb billions of tons of greenhouse gas carbon dioxide every year and other potentially harmful gasses. Not only do they combat climate change but trees also clean the air, provide oxygen, save water, and prevent soil erosion, among other things.

At present, over 80% percent of postpaid customers prefer to receive their bills online to care for the environment, allowing Globe to save 22,855 trees, protect 21 hectares of land and reduce 2,762 carbon emissions.

Instead of a printed bill, customers can conveniently view their billing statement through various channels. Customers now receive a text from GlobeMYBILL with a link to their billing statement in PDF version. They can also view their statement through their registered e-mail address or by logging in to their Globe MyAccounts. To enroll, customers are given several options.

They may text PAPERLESS<space>account number<space>e-mail address to 26826, dial *143# on their mobile phones and follow the instructions, visit the Paperless Billing page at www.globe.com.ph/postpaid/paperless-billing or log-in to Globe MyAccount, drop by at any Globe Store, or call the Customer Service Hotline (211 toll free from their mobile phone or 02-7301000 from any landline).

Senior citizens, Globe Platinum customers, and customers who have been with Globe for the last ten (10) years or more may opt to keep their paper bills. However, they are encouraged to switch to paperless billing to join the rest of the postpaid customer base to care for the environment.

Guided by the Environmental Sustainability Policy launched in 2003 and revised in 2010, Globe creates a wonderful world by operating responsibly and creating positive environmental impact of its business operations.

At the same time, Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12 on sustainable consumption and production which aims to increase net welfare gains from economic activities by reducing resource use, degradation and pollution while increasing quality of life. It also involves engaging consumers through awareness-raising and education on sustainable consumption and lifestyles.

The company has robust systems in place to manage its environmental impact and integrate these into the corporate social responsibility management. Globe is committed to consciously move toward the continuous reduction of the ecological footprints from its operations. Where possible, it applies best practices and global voluntary standards on environmental and social responsibility.

