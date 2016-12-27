Globe provides support to communities affected by Typhoon Nina as restoration activities continue

As of 2 pm Tuesday, Globe Telecom is now able to provide critical telecommunication services in majority of areas heavily affected by Typhoon Nina amid accelerated efforts to restore the company’s wireless network.

According to Yoly Crisanto, Globe Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications, the company has restored 53% of service areas that were adversely impacted within the last 24 hour period.

Widespread commercial power outages and multiple fiber cuts following strong winds caused service disruptions especially in critical areas such as Legazpi, Albay and in Pili, Camarines Sur.

“Globe will continue to step up restoration efforts until we have completely restored voice, text, and data services in all typhoon-hit areas,” she

Alongside restoration efforts, Globe is helping the victims of Typhoon Nina by providing libreng tawag and libreng charging stations in Boac, Marinduque and in Barangay Tinago, Naga City.

Over 20,000 families that were evacuated to the nearest temporary shelters can now connect with their relatives and friends as Globe has set up libreng tawag and charging stations in Boac Covered Court in Boac, Marinduque, and in Bayan Building Blumentrit St., Barangay Tinago in Naga City starting today, December 27 from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM until December 31.

Globe also supported the Philippine Red Cross with load cards to be used by volunteers for voice, data, or texts as they deliver aid at various relief centers.

