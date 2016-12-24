LRT-1 announces holiday schedule

LRT-1 private operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) today released the adjusted operating hours of the Baclaran-Roosevelt line for the holidays.

On December 24, 25, 31, and January 1, first trips will leave at 5:00 AM. Last trips leave at 8 PM on December 24; while last trips from Baclaran leave at 9:30 PM and Roosevelt at 9:50 PM on December 25.

For December 31, last trip is at 7:00 PM. On January 1, last trips leave Baclaran at 9:30 PM and Roosevelt at 9:50 PM.

For December 3 to 23, LRMC has extended LRT-1 operating hours up to 11:00PM. Today, December 23, is the last day for the extended hours.

Regular weekday schedule, 4:30AM-10:15PM, resumes December 27; while weekend schedule, 5:00AM-9:50PM, resumes January 7.

