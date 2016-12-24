SSS welcomes CitySavings Bank as newly-accredited partner

The Social Security System (SSS) has formally sealed its partnership with CitySavings Bank by signing a memorandum of agreement for Sickness, Maternity and Employees’ Compensation Payment thru-the-Bank Program (SMEC-PB) last December 15 at the Executive Lounge of SSS Main Office in Diliman, Quezon City. Established in 1965, CitySavings Bank is a Unionbank subsidiary which mainly targets the working class particularly private sector employees and civil servants.

SMEC-PB was introduced by SSS for a faster, easier, safer and more convenient way of releasing cash benefits to SSS self-employed and voluntary members, non-working spouses, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and workers separated from private sector employment. As one of the newly-accredited SSS partners, CitiSavings Bank shall be responsible for the automatic credit of the sickness and maternity benefit payments to the members’ current or savings accounts enrolled at the program.

Photo shows SSS Chairman Dean Amado D. Valdez (3rd from left) and CitySavings Bank Chairman Eugene S. Acevedo (3rd from right) spearhead the signing of the agreement. Also in photo are (from left) SSS Assistant Vice President for Sickness, Maternity and Disability Benefit Administration Department Jocelyn M. Evangelista, SSS President and Chief Executive Officer (PCEO) Emmanuel F. Dooc, CitySavings Bank PCEO Catalino S. Abacan, and SSS Assistant Vice President for Retirement Death and Funeral Benefits Administration Department and concurrent Officer-in-Charge of Benefits Administration Division Normita M. Doctor.

