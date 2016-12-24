U.S. Embassy to Close on December 26, 30, and January 2 in Observance of Holidays

The Embassy of the United States in the Philippines and its affiliated offices will be closed to the public on Monday, December 26, in observance of a special non-working day for Christmas Day.

The Embassy and its affiliated offices will also be closed on Friday, December 30, in observance of Rizal Day, a Philippine holiday and on Monday, January 2, a special non-working day for New Year’s Day.

