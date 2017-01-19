ACTING QC MAYOR BELMONTE DECLARES DRUG-FREE BARANGAY

ACTING Mayor Quezon City Joy Belmonte has declared at least nine out of 142 barangays completely cleared from illegal drugs, meaning there are no presence of drug peddlers and users in those areas as well, among others.

VM Joy took the city’s top helm after Mayor Bistek Bautista joined the Philippine government panel for the third round of peace talks with the National Democratic Front in Rome until January 27. Mayor Bautista is the adviser of the Philippine panel on local government concerns and at the same time chairman of the peace and order council of Metro Manila

This writer was told that the Philippine government is set to sign a supplemental agreement on the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law which will include an expanded role of the Joint Monitoring Committee.

Back in QC, ‘Mayor’ Belmonte proudly declared that the nine barangays – Damar, West Triangle, Blue Ridge B, Libis, Quirino 3B, Mangga, Valencia, Horseshoe and Kalusugan – have become free from illegal drugs owing to the massive support of village officials and residents to the government’s anti-illegal drugs campaign.

“I think it is very clear that the local government, DILG and various government agencies are very supportive to one another,” she told the Quezon City Press Club.

The Quezon City Anti-Drug Abuse Advisory Council under her supervision came up with the expanded parameters in coordination with the concerned sectors to identify drug-free villages. Under the parameters for a drug-free barangay, there must be the non-availability of drug supply, and absence of drug transit or transshipment activity, clandestine drug laboratory, drug warehouse, chemical warehouse, marijuana cultivation site, drug den, drug pusher, user or dependent, and protector, coddler or financier within the entire area.

We’ve learned from the acting mayor that QCADAAC will soon build a drug testing laboratory at the Quezon City General Hospital with a construction cost of P4.638-million, Novaliches District Hospital at P1,576,124, and Tahanan Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Payatas at P2,895,784 as well as in “big health centers” under the city government’s health department.

Dangerous Drug Board chairperson Benjamin Reyes, for his part, said: “Definitely, there will always be new users (of drugs). We hope the government’s campaign against drugs last year has brought about a positive impact on the people.”

Reyes also encouraged the Commission on Human Rights to “fast track” its investigations into the extrajudicial killings of drug suspects.

“When the President (Rodrigo Duterte) said, do your job, he does not mean the illicit activity. We do not only emphasize on the enforcement, but we must also show the compassionate side of the drug war,” he said.

He lauded VM Belmonte for QCADAAC’s community-based drug prevention measures, and other interventions to help out-patients, in-patients and drug dependents who badly needed psychiatric attention. GOOD RIDDANCE/ARLIE CALALO

loading...