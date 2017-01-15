AFP handa na sa ASEAN 2017
NAKAHANDA na ang lahat ng component units ng Joint Task Force Haribon sa ilalim ng Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na susuporta sa mga tauhan ng Philippine National Police (PNP) para bigyang-seguridad ang formal launching sa Philippines chairmanship sa Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) na gaganapin sa Davao City ngayong araw.
Nasa 600 na mga AFP personnel ang ipinadala ng higher headquarters sa Davao City na mula sa Philippine Army, Air Force (PAF) at Navy.
Ayon kay JTF Haribon Commander BGen. Gilbert Gapay, ang kanilang ipinatupad na support plan ay may iba’t ibang scenarios alinsunod din ito sa PNP plan.
Sinabi pa ni Gapay na on standby din ngayon ang lahat ng AFP assets gaya ng sea, air and land capabilities para sa ASEAN activities security requirement. JOHNNY ARASGA
