Bagong Appointees ng DOLE, nanumpa

MISMONG si Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III ang nangasiwa sa panunumpa sa katungkulan ng 35 bagong opisyal ng kagawaran ng paggawa at ng mga ahensiya nito.

Nanumpa sa harap ni Bello ang bagong hirang na si Undersecretary Claro A. Arellano at muling nahirang na si Assistant Secretary Joji V. Aragon, gayundin ang mga bagong hirang na opisyal na sina Atty. Benjo Santos M. Benavidez ng Bureau of Labor Relations, Warren M. Miclat ng Financial and Management Service, Violeta N. Muñoz ng Human Resource Development Service, Ahmma Charisma L. Satumba ng Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns, Dominique R. Tutay ng Bureau of Local Employment, at Cristina O. Quismundo ng Administrative Service bilang mga director.

Kasama nila ang mga opisyal mula sa iba’t ibang regional office na sina Atty. Alvin Mina Villamor at Nenita O. Garcia bilang mga Director IV; at sina Naomi Lyn C. Abellana, Elpidio B. Atal, Jr., Yahya A. Centi, Rovelinda A. Dela Rosa, Joel M. Gonzales, Albert E. Gutib, Atty. Sarah Buena S. Mirasol, Atty. Evelyn R. Ramos, at Salome O. Siaton bilang mga Director III.

Ang mga nanumpang opisyal mula sa mga ahensiya ng DOLE ay sina Atty. Jonathan T. Villasoto, Deputy Executive Director III ng Employees Compensation Commission; at Mary Grace L. Riguer, Deputy Executive Director III ng Institute of Labor Studies.

Kasama rin ang mga opisyal mula sa National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB) na sina Shirley M. Pascual, Executive Director IV, Maria Teresita L. Cancio, at Edmundo T. Mirasol, Deputy Executive Director IV.

Para sa National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), ang mga opisyal na nanumpa sa katungkulan ay sina Romulo V. Bernardes, Executive Director III, at Mayla N. Macadawan, Deputy Executive Director III.

Para sa National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC), nanumpa bilang mga Deputy Executive Director IV sina Jeanette T. Damo at Patricia P. Hornilla.

Samantala, nanumpa bilang Deputy Executive Director V ng Overseas Workers Welfare Administration sina Josefino I. Torres at Brigido De Jesus Dulay.

Ang iba pang nanumpa sa katungkulan ay ang mga opisyal mula sa Occupational Safety and Health Center (OSHC) na sina Noel C. Binag, Executive Director III, at Jose Maria S. Batino, Deputy Executive Director III. Kasama din sa listahan sina Arleen S. Basas, Marieta L. Dela Cruz, Rosemarie G. Duquez, Renato C. Limjuco, at Atty. Sherilyn G. Malonzo bilang Director II ng Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA). MACS BORJA

