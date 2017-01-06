Deadline for Champions for Health Governance entries on January 31

The Champions for Health Governance (CHG) Awards once again will recognize local government units (LGUs) that have efficiently implemented effective health programs. These initiatives are aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal #3 of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all and the DOH Philippine Health Agenda framework of “All for Health towards Health for All”, which aims to achieve universal health care for all Filipinos. The deadline for submitting entries to the CHG Awards is on January 31, 2017.

Organized by Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, in partnership with Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) and the Jesse M. Robredo Foundation, and with the support of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Department of Health, the CHG Awards will recognize five municipal and city local governments. Each winner will receive a cash grant of Php100,000 to fund their best health programs and continue their outstanding initiatives in health.

Now on its third run, CHG past winners include: Tayabas City, Quezon, for promoting enhanced maternal health, as well as ante-natal to post-natal care; Carmona, Cavite, for addressing lifestyle-related diseases, such as diabetes; San Pablo, Zamboanga del Sur, for implementing a bottom-up approach in health programs; Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, for their system enhancement of health and medical records of every patient; Cervantes, Ilocos Sur, for innovations implemented to address malnutrition, as well as continuous enhancement of their health personnel’s capacities in areas such as maternal healthcare, nutrition, and prevention and treatment of communicable diseases; and Del Carmen, Surigao del Norte, for providing sea ambulances for patients living in island communities.

Interested LGUs may download the application kit at the CHG Awards website www.healthgovernance.weebly.com or contact Shylynne Castillo at (02) 256 1446 or email healthgovawards@gmail.com. Inquiries may also be coursed through the Awards’ social media accounts: www.facebook.com/HealthGovernance or www.twitter.com/healthgovawards.

