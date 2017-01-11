Deworming sa 19M school kids, 23M OSY inilatag

NAGLUNSAD ang Department of Health (DoH) kahapon ng umaga, Martes, ng Oplan Goodbye Bulate para i-deworm ang may 19-milyong public school student at 23-milyong pre-school at out-of-school youths bilang pagdiriwang ng National Deworming Month.

Sinabi ni Health Sec. Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial, inilatag ito para mapababa ang bilang ng infection sa buong bansa, na posibleng umabot sa “66 percent sa mga kabataan na edad limang-taong gulang.”

“It is (the) baseline and it’s nationwide, but in some areas, it goes as high as 90 percent. Napakalala, I should say, ng situation natin and for the 16- to 14-years-old… the prevalence are still the same, 65 percent,” ani Ubial.

Bibigyan aniya ang mga kabataan sa public schools na edad 5 – 18 ng chewable deworming tablets nang libre matapos lumagda ag kanilang mga magilang sa isang consent form. Makakakuha rin ng tabletas sa mga public health centers.

Maari rin itong mabili sa mga drug stores.

“It’s actually available over the counter. Pero hindi P2, P10 or P15,” pahayag ni Ubial. “Available siya sa health centers at sa schools.”

“There’s no seasonal infestation,” paliwanag ni Ubial. “You cannot transmit it from person to person… The worm has to be in the ovum, o ‘yung itlog, has to be passed out in the stool, has to mature in the soil. And then, by some method, be ingested by the child again to become an adult worm.” BOBBY TICZON

loading...