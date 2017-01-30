Drug war to remain until year 2022

President Duterte has extended his massive campaign against illegal drugs until the last day of his six-year term in 2022 saying six months are not enough to weed out the country of illegal drug personalities.

“I will extend it to the last day of my term,” the President said in a press conference late Sunday night at Malacanang Palace.

During the election campaign period last year, President Duterte promised to wipe out illegal drugs in the first six months of his administration.

Last September, the President asked for another extension up to March this year, as surrendered and arrested drug personalities continue to pile the police list.

“March? It no longer applies. It should be during the last day of my term. Five years plus,” Duterte, a former Davao City mayor, said.

“When I was making ‘hambog’ (pretentious), I said: stop drugs, my paradigm is limited to Davao City. Little did I know when I became a president and had access already to all information available, hundred of thousands Filipinos are surrendering everyday,” he added.

The President has said the drug menace has contaminated at least four million Filipinos with many elected local officials, including barangay captains and even lawmaker and policemen are linked to the illegal drug trade.

