DUTERTE MEETS MAYORS

MAYORS from all over the country trooped to Malacañang today at the invitation of President Rodrigo Duterte. While today’s headline of the Manila Times reads “Palace summons ‘narco-mayors’,” not just a select few but all of the country’s mayors were invited to the Palace.

To be able to accommodate everyone, the mayors were divided into three batches. The President met with the first batch of mayors from Visayas and the ARMM and talked to them from 2pm to 4pm, the 2nd batch from Luzon from 4pm to 6pm, and the 3rd batch from NCR and Mindanao from 6pm to 8pm.

The same Manila Times article said the President “wanted to confront mayors named in his final list of government officials involved in drugs, and warned them to resign and stop their drug trade.”

“I will call the mayors, I will lock them in so it’s just us. I will really tell them, ‘The list I gave you is this thick. Look for your name there, mayor. If your name is there, son of a bitch, you have a problem….Either you resign or make a clean break of everything, come up with a clean nose and we’ll talk,” the President was quoted as saying.

Indeed, the mayors were ‘locked’ inside the Heroes Hall for two hours. No member of media was allowed inside. No word came out of the Hall from any of the mayors because their cellphones were all laying silent on one table with the PSG.

But was there a dressing down?

“No such thing happened,” said a mayor.

“He was relaxed and was his usual naughty self, swearing and cracking jokes as he always did, drawing laughter from everyone and wiping out our apprehensions,” the mayor said.

While the President did not castigate anyone as expected, he did not forget to tell them to check whether or not their names were in the narcolist held by Secretary Bong Go.

He also reminded the mayors of their responsibility in eliminating the drug menace and assured them of his help in case any of them or their law enforcers get into trouble in the conduct of legitimate police operations.

Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella was proven right when he said during a news conference on Monday that the President’s statement “against the ‘narco-mayors’ was merely his messaging style to underline his intentions.”

“It’s just meant to underline his seriousness in making sure that nobody is corrupt and involved in criminalities,” he said. BEEN THERE DONE THAT/JOSEPHINE CODILLA

