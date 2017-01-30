Duterte wants police scalawags eradicated after Korean’s slay

For the second time, President Duterte has turned down the resignation of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronaldo “Bato” dela Rosa and instead ordered him to eradicate scalawags and criminals in the police force.

Dela Rosa offered anew to quit his post to “protect the image of the PNP” following the abduction and slay of Korean executive Jee Ick Joo right inside the PNP’s headquarters at Camp Crame.

“Bato offered to resign yesterday. But I declined his retirement because it would not contribute anything,” the President said in a late evening press conference after attending a joint command conference with PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Sunday at the Malacanang Palace.

President Duterte said Dela Rosa was one of his trusted men behind his successful fight against criminality and illegal drugs in Davao City where he served as mayor for 23 years before his accession to the presidency.

“I was just facing the reality that nothing good will happen if I will remove him and more reason for us to do more. And the correct way to do it, if I may say so, is to go after the persons who have perpetrated the crime,” the President explained.

Due to the Korean kidnap-slay case, President Duterte also ordered Dela Rosa to clean the PNP of corrupt and criminals.

“If there are these scalawags and criminals inside Crame, they will continue with or without Bato. That’s why you police, you are the most corrupt. You are corrupt to the core. It’s in your system because you are the only one who can go outside,” the President said.

