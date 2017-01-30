Federer wins 5th Australian Open singles title

Roger Federer has proved king of Melbourne Park, winning his fifth Australian Open singles title and 18th grand slam in an epic five-set battle against old foe Rafael Nadal on Sunday night.

Before the finals, the world no. 17 told reporters if he was to win against Nadal, it “would be super special and very sweet” because he hasn’t beaten the Spanish stalwart in a Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 2007, and suffering defeat the last three times they met at the Australian Open.

“It would have been nice for both of us to win (as we’re both on a comeback), but there’s no draws in tennis, it’s brutal sometimes,” Federer told reporters after winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in three hours, 38 minutes.

“The magnitude of this match is going to feel different. I can’t compare this one to any other one except for maybe the French Open in 2009. I waited for the French Open, I tried, I fought, I tried again and failed. Eventually I made it. This feels similar.”

It started as a tense battle in the first set where neither player was willing to push too hard in fear of giving the other a break, before Federer managed to exploit Nadal’s weak side, rushing the net and attacking his backhand before firing a winner on the other side of the court in the seventh game.

Nadal responded in the second however, taking the first four points of the set. Federer had a chance to break back in third point after the Spaniard sent the ball too deep with the Swiss ace running to the net, but two consecutive errors on increasingly aggressive play allowed Nadal to save serve.

The Australian crowd became more animated in the third, pushing Federer to save two break points in the first game — Nadal fired a forehand straight into the net — when his net play wasn’t working, only to break the world No. 9’s serve the next game.

