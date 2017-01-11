Filipino shotmaker Pagdanganan sizzles, leads Phl Ladies Amateur Open

FILIPINO ace shotmaker Bianca Pagdanganan yesterday sizzled with 6-under par 66 enroute to a two stroked lead over her compatriot Pauline del Rosario (68) after the first round of the 55th Philippine Ladies Amateur Open at the West Course of Wack Wack Golf and Country Club (GC) in Mandaluyong.

Pagdanganan assembled nines of 33-33, highlighted by seven birdies against a lone bogey for 66.

Del Rosario who scored 68 is in second spot while another Filipina parbuster Yuka Sato and Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand submitted an identical 70s for third spot.

“I am happy with my round. My driving was fine and I was hitting my approach shots pretty well. My putting was even better,” said Pagdanganan, a sophomore student of Sports Management at Gonzaga University in Spokene, Washington, USA.

The 19-year old Pagdanganan started her fairway assault with a sterling birdie shot in Hole No. 10, par 5 (413 yards). She parred the succeeding three holes (11th,12th and 13th).

The determined Filipina hotshot, who actually started in Hole No . 10, scored two more birdies on the par 3, 14th and par 4, 16th for a three-under par 33 at the back nine.

At the turn, Pagdanganan blasted four more birdies capped with her three consecutive birdies in Hole Nos 6th, 7th and 8th to show her supremacy against the other 81 parbusters in their quest for top honors.

