First and only outdoor theater production house, Globe LIVE, wins big at Broadway World Awards PH 2016

Globe – the #1 mobile brand in the Philippines has always gone the extra mile to cater to the evolving lifestyle of its customers. Wanting to give a richer experience whether online or on-ground, Globe expanded its efforts to give Filipinos access to world-class content and entertainment with the launch of Globe LIVE and its concept of ‘accidental theater’.

Through Globe LIVE and its original live productions, content that used to only be available to few, such as theater, was now easily enjoyed by many. By building a dynamic space like the entertainment zone at Globe ICONIC store, Globe was able to open up a whole new venue for more inclusive events.

The first and only open-air theater concept in the country, Globe LIVE had a banner launch with its first ever full-on Filipino theatrical production in partnership with 9Works Theatrical, Green Day’s American Idiot.Garnering positive reviews and acclamations, Globe LIVE together with 9Works Theatrical set the bar high for theater productions given the new outdoor format. Held in July 2016, Green Day’s American Idiot ran for nine successful shows, making it the first successful outdoor theatrical play in the Philippines.

Further validating its success is its recent major wins at the coveted Broadway World Philippines Awards for 2016. Globe LIVE and 9Works Theatrical’s Green Day’s American Idiot gained recognition in 7 significant categories:

Best Choreography – PJ Rebullida

Best Crossover Artist (Mainstream to theater) – Jason Fernandez

Best Direction of a Musical – Robbie Guevarra

Best Feature Actress (Musical) – Alex Godinez

Best Hair & Make-up Design – Myrene Santos

Best Locally Produced Broadway Show (Musical / Play) – American Idiot

Best Musical Direction (Musical) – Daniel Bartolome / Onyl Torres

“We are immensely proud of these recognitions for our first production together with 9Works Theatrical. Winning these awards only furthers Globe LIVE’s vision of being able to produce world class productions. Aligned with the core idea of Globe to create wonderful, we are set to provide best variety of entertainment in the country,” said Globe Stores and Retail Transformation Head and Globe Live Executive Director, Joe Caliro.

After reader-submitted nominations last October 2016, Broadway World Philippines Awards winners were determined through public voting. The turnout for 2016 set the record for Broadway World with an overwhelming number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide. Other musical productions that garnered citations include Les Miserables, Constellations, Love/Sick, and Katips: Ang Mga Katipuneros, among others.

Staying true to its commitment of creating more world-class productions, the audience can look forward to the annual A Christmas Carol holiday production in December, as well as Globe LIVE’s show this coming July.

Follow @enjoyGlobe on Twitter and Instagram, and on Facebook via www.facebook.com/globeph for the latest updates on Globe LIVE’s line up of shows for 2017. To view the complete list winners for Broadway World Philippines Awards, just visit http://www.broadwayworld.com.

