French Embassy in Manila rejoices over Miss France’s Miss U win

The French Embassy in Manila yesterday celebrated the victory of Miss France as the new Miss Universe.

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou immediately sent congratulatory remarks to Miss France Iris Mittenaere after she was crowned Miss Universe at the Mall of Asia Arena Monday morning.

“We are very proud that Miss France Iris Mittenaere has been crowned Miss Universe, a year after Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach,” Ambassador Mathou said in a statement.

It took 63 years for France to get its second Miss Universe title. The first was in 1953.

“It is even more symbolic this year as we mark the 70th year anniversary of diplomatic ties between France and the Philippines. To witness Pia Wurtzbach pass the crown to Iris Mittenaere was truly a beautiful moment that represents the friendship between our two nations and our common quest for excellence,” Mathou said.

He added that the crowning of Miss France as Miss Universe 2016 a year after Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach is the “brightest symbol of the spirit of our PhilFrance: Feel French! festival, which was recently launched to celebrate the 70th anniversary of French-Philippine friendship.”

He congratulated all the contestants of the 2016 Miss Universe competition, “which celebrates the beauty, intelligence, and character of women from all over the world.”

loading...