Fresh start for Phl

New Year really brings renewed hope for Filipinos especially that we are now under a new administration.

With the 2017 National Budget in place, the government and its agencies are all set to take the country to its journey toward change and prosperity.

The 2017 National Budget — the People’s Budget — was crafted parallel to the Duterte Administration’s 10-Point Socioeconomic Agenda. It concentrates on strong, sustained, and inclusive growth.

Development will not be focused on already wealthy regions, cities, and few rich alone, but will also embrace lagging regions, poor towns, and the poor majority.

The major constraints to growth are poor infrastructure, the high cost of doing business due to poor governance, and the uncompetitive and inefficient tax system.

The administration will address these constraints. But in order to make growth to be truly inclusive, it will aspire to create as many decent jobs as possible.

Hence, the government will fully invest in the country’s most significant asset -– its people, especially the youth — to ensure that they become an agile, competent, and healthy workforce in the future.

The 2017 National Budget was crafted in order to make the Philippines an attractive economy for both domestic and foreign investors, and more important, to provide higher incomes, decent jobs, and better standards of living for Filipinos.

