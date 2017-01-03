Globe conducts relief operations in Bicol Region

Globe Telecom conducted relief operations in Bicol Region provinces which were severely hit by Typhoon Nina during Christmas day. A total of 900 relief packs were delivered to Albay and Camarines Sur while 86 boxes of mineral water were transported to Catanduanes. Globe also set up Libreng Tawag and Charging stations in 16 locations across Oriental Mindoro, Albay, Camarines Sur, Quezon, Sorsogon, and Marinduque to assist the residents with their communication needs. In photo, Relief Operations SPOC Sabrina Lumibao (leftmost) accepts the relief packs for Polangui, Albay on behalf of Representative Joey Salceda. With her are (from L-R): Jocy Silo, Globe Territorial Sales Head, Ren Osero, Globe Regional Sales Head for South Luzon 2 and Al Canete, Globe Territorial Sales Head.

