Globe customers receive exclusive ticket discounts to experience award-winning broadway and west end musical Wicked

THE West End and Broadway musical phenomenon WICKED flies back to Manila after its outstanding engagement in 2014. Presented by Globe LIVE together with Lunchbox Theatrical Productions, Globe customers can receive exclusive ticket discounts of up to 15% off!

Globe Broadband and Platinum customers can enjoy a 15% discount, while Globe Postpaid and Prepaid customers get 10% off when buying up to 6 tickets. Broadband simply have to enter their broadband account number at ticketworld.com.ph or present their Globe billing statement upon payment to any TicketWorld outlet nationwide.

Globe Platinum, Postpaid and Prepaid customers on the other hand can text GLOBEWICKED to 2363 to receive a unique discount code that can be used at TicketWorld.com.ph, or presented upon payment in-person at any TicketWorld outlet.

Based on the best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire that ingeniously re-imagines the stories and characters created by L. Frank Baum in ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, Wicked tells the incredible untold story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two sorcery students – a popular blonde girl called Glinda and a misunderstood, green-skinned girl named Elphaba. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked features music and lyrics by multi Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Disney’s Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame), and is based on the novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’ by Gregory Maguire and adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento and the production is directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Wicked begins February 2, 2017 at The Theatre at Solaire, and runs Tuesday-Friday at 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The by-invitation gala evening is February 8, 2016 at 7:30 p.m.

For a chance to win tickets to Wicked, stay tuned to the Globe official social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. For more information, text GLOBEWICKED INFO to 2363 for free. Tickets can be purchased via www.ticketworld.com.ph or visit any TicketWorld outlet, or call 891-9999.

Wicked is produced around the world by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK/International Tour) Michael McCabe.

The Manila engagement is presented by Lunchbox Theatrical Productions and Concertus Manila.

