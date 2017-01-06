Globe Telecom: Making a difference through the gift of giving

FOR the children at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Pediatric Cancer Clinic and for those who lost their homes and belongings when Typhoon Nina hit the Bicol region last month, Christmas was certainly a challenging time which Globe Telecom turned into a chance to provide hope and courage.

“Christmas is a time for giving and spreading cheer. Thus, we at Globe take to heart the company’s purpose of creating a Globe of Good by encouraging our employees, customers, and partners to share their time, talent, and treasure to make positive changes in the lives of other people, in this case, young cancer patients as well as our kababayans who needed our care during disaster,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications.

A week into the holiday season, Globe already embarked on a campaign to raise funds for the rehabilitation of the PGH Pediatric Cancer Clinic to give its young patients a more equipped space ideal for their recovery. Through the campaign, Globe was able to cover the cost of renovation amounting to over P800,000.

But more than the monetary donations, Globe representatives and ambassadors also spent time and effort to treat the kids to a day full of surprises. From good food to exciting gifts, the company organized a fitting finale to its visit with the appearance of the 501st Legion dressed in full Star Wars Stormtrooper gear that provided entertainment to the children and their parents.

Globe always tries to give back to the communities where it operates, thus, PGH was chosen as the beneficiary of the project. Manila, where PGH is located, was the first local government unit to cooperate in removing the hurdles in infrastructure building which paved the way for the deployment of fiber optics in Binondo for ultra-fast internet access.

While the young patients battled a deadly disease, residents of several provinces in the Bicol region also struggled to survive when Typhoon Nina struck the area on Christmas day, leaving them with little food and drinking water and hardly anything to come home to.

Responding to the predicament of the victims, Globe acted immediately to send 900 relief packs filled with food and water to Albay and Camarines Sur as well as 86 boxes of mineral water to Catanduanes.

At the same time, Libreng Tawag and Charging stations were set up in 16 locations across Oriental Mindoro, Albay, Camarines Sur, Quezon, Sorsogon, and Marinduque to assist the residents with their communication needs.

