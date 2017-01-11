Kaya renamed Kaya-Makati as it formally enters PFL

Kaya, one of the most successful football clubs in recent history, formally confirmed its participation in the inaugural season of the Philippines Football League (PFL) by naming Makati as its home city.

In a statement yesterday, Kaya will now be known as Kaya-Makati and will use the University of Makati Athletic Field as its turf for the PFL, which will likely begin in March.

Kaya is one of only two clubs that won the United Football League (UFL) title thrice, the other being Global, which earlier joined the PFL with Cebu as its likely home.

Kaya barged to the Asian Football Confederation Cup playoffs last year, which became the club’s shining moment.

Five other clubs, all coming from the UFL, already made their intent of joining the PFL, which will now serve as the country’s top-tier football league, already satisfying the minimum number of clubs needed to form a national league, which is six.

