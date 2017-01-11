Mayor vows to support sports tourism in Dumaguete City

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo vowed to support efforts to promote sports tourism in this capital city of Negros Oriental.

Mayor Remollo made the commitment during a Kapihan sa PIA forum at a local hotel in the city which featured tourism consultant and businessman Charles Lim of Selrahco Management and Consultancy Services, who will be spearheading a Sport Tourism Forum here on February 2.

According to Mayor Remollo, sports is, indeed, a tourism draw and Dumaguete City has already proven its worth in previous years to host large-scale sporting events and other competitions.

He cited the recent staging of the University Games (UniGames) late last year in Dumaguete City, which was a success.

It was the 2nd time for Dumaguete City to host the UniGames, the first one in 1998 and the 2nd one in 2016, both under the watch of Remollo as the mayor of Dumaguete.

Remollo issued a call for different sectors to support the sports tourism forum that Lim, whom he has known and worked with starting with sporting events in Clark, Pampanga and onwards.

The mayor noted that Clark is now “enjoying the fruits” of what Charles Lim had initiated about five years ago.

“We are bullish about sports tourism and this will grow, but we need the support of corporate sponsors to make this succeed,” he added.

