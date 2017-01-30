Miss Universe in Philippines is the best

Miss Universe Organization (MUO) president Paula Shugart yesterday described the Philippine hosting of the prestigious beauty pageant as the “best show” she has ever done.

“This is the best show I’ve ever done. I’m honored to have a panel that consists of former winners,” Shugart told media in a press conference after Miss France Iris Mittenaere was proclaimed the new Miss Universe.

Shugart even gave former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson of the pageant host committee, LCS Group of Companies a sash that read “Mister Universe” as a token of gratitude for the country’s successful hosting.

In an interview with reporters, Singson said that even if Miss Philippines Maxine Medina did not bring home the coveted crown, all Filipinos were still winners especially because the event is expected to boost tourism numbers.

“She did her best. That’s how it is in beauty pageants. But I don’t consider it a loss because the country’s hosting of the pageant is also an investment,” Singson said.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Wanda Teo meanwhile said that the effect of the country’s hosting “will be (that) lots of tourists would come.”

Teo also said that it proved that the Philippines is “still safe” because the agency was able to bring the 86 candidates to different provinces in the country namely Vigan, Cebu, Davao to name a few.

She meanwhile expressed hope that the next boxing fight of boxer-senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao with Australian boxer Jeff Horn would take place in the Philippines instead of the two countries he is considering — Australia or United Arab Emirates (UAE).

