Mukhang nagtagumpay na naman si Fermi Chakitah kay Lady Mocha!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Mukhang nagtagumpany na naman sa kanyang attack and collect scheme ang raketerang si Bubonika. Hahahahahahahaha!

Kung dati, she had nothing but the vilest of words for Mocha. these days, she seems to be singing a different tune.

Mukhang nagkaandita na ang tabachingching na gurangski kaya unti-unti ng pinupuri niya si Mocha. Hakhakhakhakhakhakhakhak!

Yung last item niya kay Moca ay parang pinupuri na niya ang feisty board member ng MTRCB at mukhang all is well that ends well in as far as things between her and Mocha are concerned.

Ganyan naman talaga ang mukhang anditang tamulmolic chakah na ‘to.

Tamulmolic chakah daw, o! Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Una, aaraw-arawin ka niyang babanatan, and then kapag naging aware ka na sa kanyang pagbanat at makipag-meet na sa kanya, doon na magsisimulang maging sweet ang mukhang andang salagubang na wrangler.

Salagubang na wrangler raw, o! Harharharharharharharhar!

Of course, doon na magsisimula ang communication ninyo with andalu on the side.

With andalu on the side raw, o! Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Kapal ng mukha!

Honestly, this pig of woman would write convincingly that it is I who love to do this attack and collect scheme with movie people.

Kapag hindi pa raw ako nabubusalan ng andalu ay hindi ako tumitigil.

Hahahahahahahahahaha! Ikumpara ba sa kanya?

It is you who loves to do this wicked scheme La Traidora.

You with your big mouth and urung na urong dentures. Hahahahahahahahaha!

Soooo taba na talaga ng baboy na ‘to because she eats like a pig as well.

She eats like a pig as well raw, o! Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Dati nga, hambal na hambal siya kapag nakikita niya ang aesthetician na si Ellen

Lising na kumakain lang ng mga gabi at saging.

Dios mio perdon! Hindi raw pepuede ‘yun sa kanya. Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Siya kasi, hindi mabubusog hangga’t hindi lumalamon ng kanin at ulam.

Ganon siya kasiba kaya look at her body? Isn’t it so rounded and burgeoning like an inflated balloon? Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Kaya nga hindi makaakyat sa isang building kapag walang elevator for the simple reason na habol niya ang kanyang hininga dahil sa pagsisikip ng kanyang taba, I mean, hininga. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Pa’no, sa kasibaan, lamon kasi nang lamon, hayan at lomobo nang husto.

Nakatatawa ngang parang tolda ang mga damit na sinusuot dahil pilit na itinatago ang kanyang mala-balyenang pangangatawan.

Yuck! Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Yosi-kadiri! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

‘Yun nah!

GMA NETWORK REWARDS ITS VIEWERS WITH SUPERIOR AND WOLRD-CLASS 2017 PROGRAM LAUNCHES

First on the list is the original primetime soap Meant To Be.

This romantic-comedy series revolves around Billie, portrayed by Barbie Forteza, a struggling millennial who meets four guys with different nationalities: Ken Chan as the Chinese-Pinoy Yuan, Jak Roberto as the Pinoy Macoy, Ivan Dorschner as the Fil-British Ethan, Addy Raj as the Indian Jai. All four boys will fall in love with Billie.

Joining them in Meant To Be are Manilyn Reynes, Sheryl Cruz, Tina Paner, Keempee de Leon, Sef Cadayona, Mika dela Cruz, Stephanie Sol, Zymic Jaranilla, and Ms. Gloria Romero.

For its Valentine offering, the Kapuso Network brings to light the much awaited soap Destined To Be Yours starring the phenomenal love team—Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza.

In the story, Alden breathes life to the character of Benjie, a hardworking and charming architect who wants to acquire a piece of land owned by the family of Sinag played by Maine.

Sinag is a loving daughter who works in a radio station in their province. She deeply cares for the environment and the community she belongs to.

Soon to soar viewership ratings is the much-awaited Pinoy remake of the hit Koreanovela My Love From The Star.

Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado reprises the immensely popular character of Steffi, the popular, beautiful and sought-after actress and endorser. And for the character of Matteo, the extremely intelligent yet cold extra-terrestrial being, GMA Network introduces newest Kapuso actor and heartthrob Gil Cuerva who auditioned for the role.

In line with GMA Network’s Lipad 2017 battle cry, Kapuso viewers are in for something grand and spectacular this year with the launch of Mulawin vs. Ravena.

Mulawin vs Ravena is headlined by Drama King Dennis Trillo. Making this primetime offering extra special is Ms. Regine Velasquez-Alcasid as she joins her first-ever full length telefantasya.

GMA-7 offers a compelling drama to its Afternoon Prime block with one of Regal Films’ blockbuster movies in 1987 Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa.

Set to premiere on January 30, the series is headlined by Julie Anne San Jose, Benjamin Alves, Martin del Rosario and LJ Reyes.

With equally important roles are Ara Mina and Ms. Jean Garcia. Ali Nokom Dedicatoria is the program manager while Marlon Miguel is the head writer.

Showcasing a story of love, triumph and forgiveness is the original Afternoon Prime series Legally Blind.

Kapuso actress Janine Gutierrez tackles her most challenging and mature role as a rape victim who gets blind and who will become a lawyer to seek justice from her perpetrator.

She will be paired off with two of the Network’s talented leading men: Mikael Daez, Rodjun Cruz.

Another intriguing drama that will surely make the viewers’ glued to their televisions screens is the remake of the successful TV series Impostora.

It is also the first GMA-produced TV drama adapted by a foreign country.

This soap tells the story Nimfa, an ugly street vendor who willingly undergoes surgery and complete facial reconstruction to pretend to be Rosette, a wealthy and beautiful but unhappily married wife seeking to escape her husband.

This highly controversial drama is top billed by Kapuso versatile leading lady Kris Bernal and playing opposite her are versatile actors Rafael Rosell and Ryan Eigenmann.

GMA Drama unveils another original show using the elements of interview, dramatization, actual videos and photos with Case Solved.

Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes is tapped to host this newest docu-drama as he presents to the viewers the know-hows of crime prevention. Under the helm of Direk Albert Langitan,

Loi Landicho is the head writer while Nini Matilac is the program manager.

GMA Network continues to offer all-out entertainment as it brings in new shows and adds flavour to its trademark programs.

Beginning January 15, Sunday afternoons will never be the same as the Kapuso Network brings one-of-a-kind entertainment to its loyal viewers with an exciting and fun game show People vs.

The Stars. Hosted by the delightful power couple Drew Arellano and Iya Villania, the program allows celebrities to play for a chance to win two hundred thousand pesos (P200, 000.00) via a variety of eight (8) mind-boggling questions with respective cash values.

If the stars fail to answer any of the questions correctly, the question’s cash value will be given to the televiewers by answering the “People Question of the Week” through text. People vs. The Stars is directed by Rico Gutierrez.

Celebrity Bluff, the multi-awarded comedy game show on Philippine television, returns to Filipino homes for a bigger and amazingly fun new season.

This all-original game show will be hosted once again by award-winning game show host, comedienne and actress Eugene Domingo and award-winning actor and TV host Edu Manzano as the Master Bluffer.

Full House Tonight is another pioneering weekly comedy-musical show top billed by Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.

The outrageously hilarious program unleashes a powerhouse ensemble of comedians, actors and musical artists all set to give Saturday nights a whole new experience beginning February 18.

Viewers can only expect better and more innovative programs from GMA Network with the other program launches to watch out for this year including I Heart Davao, D’Originals, Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko, Project Achieved, Lip Sync Battle Philippines Season 3 and Text Serye.

KAWAWA NAMAN

Ipinagtanggol lang ang kanyang pinsang beauty queen na si Maxine Medina, nakatikim na nang walang kapantay na panglalait si Dianne Medina.

My heart went out to her as some of the bitchy entertainment writers bitingly states that she had no right to defend her

cousin primarily because she herself was supposedly a cheap starlet who was devoid of any accomplishment.

Grabe naman.

Nilait-lait din siya at inakusahang naiikot na raw ang lahat ng network pero wala pa ring napatutunayan at walang ibang accomplishment kundi ang maging syota ni Rodjun Cruz.

Carry n’yo ‘yan?

Well, sobra naman kasi ang panglalait ng media sa supposedly ay horrible spoken english nitong si Maxine Medina, to the point na masyado namang nae-exaggerate ang mga panglalait sa kanya.

Malay n’yo naman kung meron naman siyang ibubuga? Sabi nga ni Venus Raj, hindi naman daw ang spoken English ng isang kandidata ang basehan ng kanyang pananalo kundi ang essence o gist ng kanyang sinabi.

Give the girl a chance, will you guys?

POOR KRIS AQUINO

Nilinaw ng isang lady executive ng GMA Na hindi naman daw nila talent si Kris Aquio at talent ito ng company ni Mr. Tuviera kaya wala naman silang say pagdating sa career plan nito.

Parang mataray kung tutuusin ang kasagutan but if you come right down to it, she is but telling the truth.

Ano nga naman ang kanilang pakialam kay Kris A. samantalang hindi naman nila talent ito at talent ito ng blocktimer nilang si Mr. Tony Tuviera.

Malinaw ang point of view ng executive, they don’t have anything to do with Ms. Kris because she is not under contract with their company.

Period!

