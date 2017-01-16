Oconer guns for Ronda Pilipinas title

AFTER topping the 2017 Brunei Cycling Classic back in January 8, George Oconer of Go for Gold is now setting his sights on the one title that has eluded him for years now – the LBC Ronda Pilipinas crown.

The 24-year-old Oconer will be one of the riders to watch when the 2017 edition of the LBC Ronda Pilipinas opens next month. He had warmed up for the event by ruling the one-day race I Bandar Seri Begawan and topping two Ronda qualifying races in Subic in November, and in Bacolod last December.

The 14-stage LBC Ronda Pilipinas is set from February 4 to March 4.

“I’ve always dreamed of topping the Ronda Pilipinas, and I feel this year will be the best year to do it,” Oconer said. “I’m mentally and physically prepared now.”

Oconer’s team, Go for Gold, also impressed after winning the team title in Brunei, underscoring its readiness to challenge the traditional powers in Ronda Pilipinas.

“We’re a young team, but we’re ready to race,” said Go for Gold team manager Eds Hualda, whose husband, Ronnel, is the team’s captain.

The other members of the Go for Gold team are: Jerry Aquino, Jr., Jonel Carcueva, Elmer Navarro, Agustin Queremit, Ryan Cayubit and Ismael Grospe.

