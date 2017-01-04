Pacquiao vies for BWAA fighter of the year honors

Manny Pacquiao may have missed out on the ESPN.com Fighter of the Year award, but the Filipino star remains in the running for the top individual honor given out by the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

Pacquiao has won the Sugar Ray Robinson Fighter of the Year trophy in 2006, 2008, and 2009, and he was included in the ballot anew after a solid campaign in 2016.

ESPN.com revealed that Pacquiao was nominated, thanks to his impressive victories over Timothy Bradley Jr. in April, and Jessie Vargas in November.

Pacquiao twice floored Bradley in their trilogy bout before securing a unanimous decision. He retired after that fight, went on to win a Senate seat in the Philippines, but returned to the ring later in the year to easily outpoint Vargas and win another welterweight title.

Also nominated is ESPN.com Fighter of the Year winner Carl Frampton of Ireland, who won titles in junior featherweight and featherweight in 2016.

A potential Pacquiao opponent, Terence Crawford, is also in the running after yet another spectacular year that saw him unify the light-welterweight belts. Crawford has already made his case for the award; he previously won the honor in 2014.

Also in contention are: Roman Gonzales, who became a four-division world champion in 2016; Vasyl Lomachenko, who twice won in superb fashion against Roman Martinez and Nicholas Walters; and Joe Smith Jr., who highlighted his career year by knocking out the legendary Bernard Hopkins.

