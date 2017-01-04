Palace orders full support for Miss U pageant

Malacanang has ordered both national and local government offices to help ensure the success holding of the 65th Miss Universe pageant in the country.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea issued Memorandum Circular No. 13, directing all departments, agencies, bureaus and offices of the government to support the hosting of the pageant, in coordination with the Department of Tourism.

“The Pageant will bring international prestige, publicity, goodwill, and economic benefit to the country and will be a great opportunity for the Philippines to show to the world the country’s natural attractions, modern infrastructure facilities and, above all, the warmth of the Filipino people,” the circular states.

Candidates are expected to visit various parts of the country during the pageant activities, with the coronation event set on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The circular orders all government office heads and encourages the local government units to extend their full support and cooperation in the hosting of the pageant.

“The DOT may call upon any such department, bureau, office, agency, or instrumentality of the government, including GOCCs and SUCs, LGUs, and non-government organizations for assistance as the circumstances and exigencies may require,” the circular said.

It added that officials may adopt measures to ensure that there will be no disruption of work and services in their respective offices.

