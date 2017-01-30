PDEA takes over war on drugs as PNP told to clean ranks

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa yesterday said the implementation of Oplan Tokhang and Project Double Barrel were temporarily stopped as all the anti-illegal drugs unit of the PNP were dissolved pursuant to the directive of President Duterte.

The PNP chief admitted the President has revoked the power of the PNP to operate in connection with illegal drugs but the war on drugs continues with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as the lead agency.

Instead, Dela Rosa said the PNP will now focus cleansing its ranks after several crimes involving policemen, particularly the death of Korean national Jee Ick Joo, were unveiled.

Dela Rosa said the PNP will create the Counter-Intelligence Task Force (CITF) which will investigate all policemen, especially those who were charged before but were reinstated into service after filing their respective appeals.

Initially, he said, the CITF will be composed of 100 policemen, which will be headed by a Senior Superintendent.

