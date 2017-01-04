Phl-based Ukrainian fighter Subora makes One return

Former URCC heavyweight champion Igor Subora will make his comeback at One Championship in the promotion’s 2017 opener, the “One: Quest for Power” at the Jakarta Convention Center on January 14.

This time, the Ukrainian fighter, who lost to current One heavyweight champion Brandon Vera in their One debut at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay in 2014, will enter the cage as a light heavyweight, taking on reigning Evolution light heavyweight holder Sherif Mohamed from Egypt, who will make his own maiden voyage at One, as announced by the promotion.

Even if he jumped ship from the URCC to One, Subora still calls Manila his training ground and is currently gearing up for his One return.

On the other hand, One also announced that Marcin Prachnio will not be able to challenge Vitaly Bigdash for the One middleweight title after suffering an injury.

However, the main event of the Jakarta fight card will still push through as Bigdash will defend his belt against Myanmar’s MMA hero Aung La N Sang.

Sang quickly rose to fame after scoring four straight wins, three by stoppages, in his stint with One, and with Prachnio hurt, he gets a world title shot against Bigdash.

“While it is unfortunate that Marcin Prachnio has fallen to injury, fans of ‘The Burmese Python’ have every reason to be excited, as Yangon’s own martial arts hero Aung La N Sang has been tapped for the main event against One Middleweight World Champion Vitaly Bigdash. He has definitely earned a shot at One Championship gold with his spectacular performances as of late. We’re ready to blow the roof off the Jakarta Convention Center. You will not want to miss this!” assured One CEO Victor Cui in a statement.

