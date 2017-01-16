Pinoy cage fighter shines in One Championship

FILIPINO MMA fighter Rene Catalan justified his quest for a world title shot by submitting his Indonesian foe in the undercard of ONE: Quest for Power in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday night.

Catalan forced Indonesia’s Adrian Matheis to tap out via arm bar in the second round of their strawweight fight at Jakarta Convention Center.

The victory could make Catalan a prime challenger to Yoshitaka Naito’s ONE strawweight championship.

“Every fighter dreams to become a world champion. I really hope that ONE Championship will give me an opportunity to fight for the title in the future. This fight might be the door to a world title fight. Let us all hope for the best,” Catalan, a former wushu champion like current ONE title holder Eduard Folayang, said prior to the bout.

Before Jakarta, Catalan beat China’s Zhang You Liang via a lopsided decision last September.

Meanwhile, another Filipino fighter Vaughn Donayre lost via points despite putting up a good fight against Dutch-Indonesian Vincent Latoel in their lightweight bout.

Donayre was able to engage Latoel in an exciting standup action during the first two rounds. But Vincent rallied in the final round with a slew of takedowns that earned him the win.

