SSS to create its own integrity circles, strengthens fight against corruption

IN LINE with the thrust of President Rodrigo R. Duterte for an improved, transparent and participatory governance, the Social Security System (SSS) is set to create its own integrity circles led by Social Security Commission (SSC) Chairman Dean Amado D. Valdez.

“We want SSS to be at par with the President’s direction to a better and more transparent government which rejects corruption and values the insights of members to improve programs and services,” explained Dean Valdez.

The concept of integrity as a policy means “doing the right thing even when no one is looking”. The move in integrity building in the country was first implemented in the business sector in 2010 as a means to escape the vicious cycle of corruption.

Under the program, each SSS branch will have its own integrity circle whose task is to conduct a friendly dialogue with the members of the community within their area of jurisdiction. The discussion will involve identification of issues and problems about the SSS services and the management of the agency in general.

The SSS wants to adopt the idea of integrity as a policy to gain more trust from its members and the public. The integrity circles will serve as the middle ground between the SSS and the general public in identifying issues and concerns about SSS.

“We believe that improvement of SSS services alongside transparency and good governance requires the support of the community. Feedback and suggestions on how we will better manage the pension fund are very much welcome,” said Dean Valdez.

According to Dean Valdez, the integrity circles will encourage community participation and will give SSS members and the public a sense of responsibility in helping the agency improve its services.

“Even though the SSS is a government financing institution, we are still managing funds from the private sector so it is important that we get the support of our members and the public in our pursuit for integrity building of SSS,” said Dean Valdez.

At present, the SSS has already implemented different mechanisms for member feedback and suggestions such as the SSS call center at number (02) 920-6446 up to 55, thru email at members_relations@sss.gov.ph and feedback boxes in each SSS branch.

“The integrity circles is the SSS’ contribution to President Duterte’s war on corruption. We ensure our members and the public that SSS is at the forefront in the fight against corruption so members’ contributions are well managed,” assured Dean Valdez.

