TESDA gives skills training to inmates, families

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) launched on Wednesday, January 18, a project that would provide free skills training for inmates at the Makati City Jail and their respective families simultaneous with the opening of the “Integration Through Skills Development Project for Inmates and Families.”

TESDA Director General Guiling “Gene” Mamondiong also said that they will also provide free skills and trainors training for the staff members of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Mamondiong said that they have included the families of inmates in the skills training program so that they could earn a living.

A total of 140 inmates at the Makati City Jail enlisted for the TESDA skills program while 20 others have received the National Certificates (NC II) after they passed the required assessment based on chosen skills.

Courses offered by TESDA were Bread and Pastry Production NC II, Barista NC II, Electrical Installation and Maintenance NC II and Heo-Forklift Operation for male inmates.

For female inmates, courses offered were Cookery NC II, Beauty Care NC II, Hilot NC II at Hairdressing NC II.

Apart from Mamondiong, others who attended the program launch were TESD Operation, Deputy Director General Alvin Feliciano, BJMP Chief, J/Director Serafin Barretto Jr., Makati City Jail Warden, Supt. Esmeralda Azucena and other officials from both agencies.

It would be recalled that a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between TESDA and BJMP were signed by Mamondiong and Barretto at the TESDA Central Office in Taguig City last December 6, 2016.

Mamondiong has instructed all provincial and regional directors of TESDA nationwide to coordinate with the jails and inform the inmates about the program.

“In line with TESDA’s Two-Pronged Strategy on Poverty Reduction, the project aims to provide interventions through skills development by providing access to training to inmates for self or wage-employment to uplift their economic status and facilitate reintegration in their respective communities,” according to the MOA of TESDA and BJMP.

The BJMP thanked TESDA for training the inmates so that they will have a new lease on life.

