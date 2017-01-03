TESDA, MSU and ARMM back CRDA

THE Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Mindanao State University (MSU) have expressed its full support to the Comprehensive Reform and Development Agenda (CRDA) program of President Rodrigo Duterte for the development of the Autonomous Regions in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and other places in Regions 9, 10 and 12 affected by armed conflict.

Aside from this, TESDA, MSU and ARMM have signed a memorandum of cooperation for the full implementation of the program in the region.

TESDA Director General, Secretary Guiling “Gene” Mamondiong said that the memorandum will facilitate the progress of CRDA which will help uplift the lives

of the residents in the region.

MSU President Dr. Habib W. Macaayong said that the CRDA is a wonderful opportunity for the ARMM that the government could pay attention to its concern and eventually resolve it.

“This is a golden opportunity particularly for the people of Mindanao. We have now a sincere President of the country who comes from Mindanao. He knows very well the problems in Mindanao, especially the Bangsamoro, and how to solve it. His reform and development agenda is realistic and attainable. Thus we must have to fully support President Duterte for the success of his government. At the end, everyone or all of us will be benefited,” said Dr. Macaayong.

Also, the MSU will allot 3,000 scholarships for poor residents in the region which will avail them of free tuition, dormitory and university facilities.

“MSU, as an academic institution of higher learning will cater vigorously to the educational needs of the Mindanaoans, finds itself in the Reforms and Development Agenda of President Duterte by sharing the utilization of the technical and professional skills of our university, as well as its facilities to effectively carry out the President’s laudable programs to benefit greater number of people,” added Macaayong.

Macaayong and Mamondiong said that they plan to organize the “First Bangsamoro Peace Summit” at the International Convention Center ng MSU Campus, Marawi City on February 5.

“President Duterte will be invited as Guest Speaker for that historic summit to be attended by all sectors of the society in the ARMM and regions 9, 10 and 12. I honestly believe that our people, who most of them admire and look up to President Duterte, are excited and supportive to have that first peace summit held in our place, particularly in MSU Campus,” Macaayong said.

