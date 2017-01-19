The best travel deals for your next dream getaway

Kick-start 2017 with wonderful travels to inspiring destinations. Now on its 4th year of partnership since 2013, Globe Platinum and Singapore Airlines bring the Singapore Airlines Showcase and Travel Fair to Manila starting January 20 to February 20, 2017. Globe Platinum customers can enjoy discounted round trip all-in-fares and other wonderful surprises during this year’s event.

“Traveling is one of our customers’ biggest passions and our longstanding partnership with Singapore Airlines allows us to provide some of the best travel deals! This exclusive access is just some of the many privileges that only we can offer. Our partnership complements the already existing travel privileges of a Globe Platinum customer, such as access to over 800 international airport lounges and our worldwide concierge service. This is just the start of many exciting things and travel opportunities for our customers this 2017,” shares Kaisie del Carmen, Globe Platinum Head.

Wonderful travel destinations in Southeast Asia, North Asia, West Asia, Africa, Europe and USA, can now be accessed directly from the Philippines through Singapore Airlines (SQ) and SilkAir (MI) with the most affordable fares. Globe Platinum customers can exclusively enjoy year-round discounted flights to these destinations if they purchase their flights from January 20 to February 20, 2017 at any Singapore Airlines Showcase and Travel Fair. Customers can also book their flights to any of these said destinations using their BPI credit card through http://www.singaporeair.com/en_UK/ph/home .



Apart from good deals and discounted fares, customers are in for more treats when they drop by the Globe Platinum lounge during the fair and by simply subscribing to Easy Roam 149. Customers can get a chance to win Moto Z smartphones with Moto Mods by just registering in the lounge onsite. Travelers are also in for a treat as Globe Platinum will give away a Rimowa Hand carry luggage to one lucky customer from the Easy Roam 149 signups during the event.

Easy Roam 149 is the latest roaming service of Globe that lets customers enjoy 5 cumulative days of data roaming in any of the 120 destination s for only P149/month, charged to their bill. This is perfect for travelers who like to plan ahead for their travels, and save up in the process. To register to Easy Roam, customers just need to text Easy Roam 149 to 8080 before leaving the country. Should the customer still be on data roaming after the 5 allotted days, the regular rate of P599 for unlimited 24-hour data roaming will apply.

The Singapore Airlines Showcase and Travel Fair will be held in different malls in the Philippines nationwide. On January 27-29, the first run will be held in Ayala Center Cebu- The Gallery. From January 20-22, it will be in Glorietta Activity Center, on February 26-28in Trinoma Activity Center, and the last and biggest leg within Metro Manila will be at the SMX Convention Center from February 10-12. Customers in Davao can also enjoy discounts and wonderful prizes from February 17-19 in Davao Abreeza Mall Activity Center.

Follow @enjoyGLOBE on Twitter and Globe Telecom on Facebook for more updates.

