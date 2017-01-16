UP whips Kaya in women’s football league

UP moved to a provisional tie at the top of the team standings in the PFF Women’s League after stifling Kaya, 6-0, in the resumption of play after the Christmas break at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

Mary Rose Obra opened the scoring for the Lady Maroons with a quick brace in the 22nd and the 30th minutes, while Blessie Perez capped their first half storm with a 40th minute strike.

Sofia Dungca then sizzled in the second half with her own brace in the 67th minute and the first minute of stoppage time sandwiched by an 81st minute attack from Cristina De Los Reyes.

UP won for the fourth time in five tries and tied idle La Salle in first place with 12 points each with the latter holding the tiebreaker by virtue of a better goal difference.

The Lady Booters can go back to solo top if the they beat the UST Tigresses on Sunday at the said venue at 2:00 p.m., the curtain-raiser of a triple-header that will also see Ateneo and Younghusband Football Academy locking horns at 4:30 p.m. and Fuego España and Hiraya battling in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

In the first game, GAU jumped to solo fourth place after downing FEU, 3-1.

