Yap says Romeo is future of PBA

Former PBA Most Valuable Player James Yap has no doubts that GlobalPort star Terrence Romeo has what it takes to become the face of the league in the future, especially after seeing the high-scoring guard torch Rain or Shine for a career-high 44 points on Sunday.

Yap had a front-row seat to Romeo’s scoring explosion, as he at times got the task of guarding the GlobalPort guard. Yet much like his other teammates, Yap’s defensive effort had little effect on Romeo, who propelled his team to a 117-99 win.

Romeo had only three points in the first quarter, but waxed hot with 20 points in the second quarter, almost single-handedly overhauling a 10-point deficit. He added 19 points in the final frame to put the finishing touches on his performance.

“Pag ganoon kataas ang kumpyansa mo, kahit sinong bumabantay sa ‘yo, wala kang pakialam,” said Yap, who knows a thing or two about high-scoring performances as well.

“Nakikita ko si Terrence, sobrang relax na maglaro, so ibig sabihin noon, ‘yung kumpyansa niya, sobrang taas,” he added.

Yap observed that GlobalPort coach Franz Pumaren had fully handed Romeo the reins and is letting the former Far Eastern University star play his game. Romeo, for his part, has responded: he is averaging a league-best 28.7 points per game, while also tallying 6.2 assists per contest.

“Mahirap bantayan ang mga ganoong players, kasi ‘yung kumpyansa, sobrang taas,” Yap stressed.

