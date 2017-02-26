211 inmates from Makati jail graduate from TESDA  

A total of 211 inmates from the Makati City Jail and their families have completed their skills training courtesy of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

TESDA Director General, Secretary Guiling “Gene” Mamondiong said that the program is just the start of the nationwide rehabilitation program of TESDA for inmates which is aimed at giving them a second lease of life.

Courses in the skills training program for inmates were Heavy Equipment Operation; Beauty Care Services; Barista; Hilot (wellness massage); Hairdressing; Cookery; Bread and Pastry Production; Electrical Installation and Maintenance; Automotive Servicing (under chassis preventive maintenance) and Automotive Servicing (service engine mechanical components).



All prison graduates received the National Certificate (NC) II upon the completion of their training and assessment.

Aside from the National Certificate which is needed when they apply for a job, all graduates received a toolkit from TESDA based on their course.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Chief, Jail Director Serafin Barretto, Jr. thanked Mamondiong for giving importance to the inmates.

It would be recalled that TESDA and BJMP signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) last December which will provide skills training program for inmates during its launch at the Makati City Jail on Jan. 9, 2017.