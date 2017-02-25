Abu’s high-powered firearm, war materiel seized by troops in Sulu

HEADQUARTERS WestMinCom, Camp Navarro, Calarian, Zamboanga City – February 23, 2017 (9:30 a.m.) – Elements of the Joint Task Force Sulu recovered a high-powered firearm and other war materiel belonging to the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in a clearing operation launched in Barangay Paligi, Indanan, Sulu today.

Recovered by troops of the 16th Infantry Battalion were an M16A1 Armalite rifle with eight (8) magazines and 123 rounds of ammunition; two (2) hammocks; a pair of combat boots; and a bandoleer belonging to the Abu Sayyaf members.

Military troops were scouring the area after a 10-minute clash with the group of Aldin Bagadi in Indanan. The troops continue to conduct pursuit on the evading Abu Sayyaf members who brought with them their casualties.

“The recent seizure only proves that the Abu Sayyaf members are hiding their armaments because their corridors have already been narrowed,” said Major General Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., Commander, Western Mindanao Command.

“They are disguising as civilians to evade government forces and civilians who report their whereabouts.”

Intensified military operations are ongoing against the Abu Sayyaf Group in the Province of Sulu. JOSEPHINE CODILLA

