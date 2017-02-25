Another sea jacking in Tawi-Tawi foiled

NFWM, ZAMBOANGA CITY – Another sea jacking attempt by suspected Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members in Tawi-Tawi was thwarted when patrolling navy ships responded to a distress call from MV Dong Hae Star at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

MV Dong Hae Star, a Panamanian flag ship transiting the Sulu Sea from China to Indonesia, reported to Littoral Monitoring Station (LMS) Bongao that suspicious black speedboats with 5 persons each on board were pursuing them in sea waters off Pearl Bank.

According to the crew of the ship, the speedboats desisted when chased and maneuvered to the open sea upon sighting responding navy ships.

LMS Bongao continued to monitor said vessel while transiting in Tawi-Tawi. Navy ships under JTF Tawi-Tawi also continue to patrol the area.

The Commander of Naval Forces Western Mindanao, Rear Adm. Rene Medina, had deployed additional vessels to JTF Tawi-Tawi and Sulu for maritime interdiction and to support the law enforcement operations in the area.

The AFP condemns the abduction perpetrated by these criminal groups who continuously compromise law and order in Western Mindanao. JOSEPHINE CODILLA

