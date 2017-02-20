Bilateral ceasefire okay sa CPP-NPA-NDF

IKINATUWA ni Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza ang posisyon ng CPP-NPA-NDF na ituloy ang bilateral ceasefire negotiations.

Aniya, wine-welcome at iginagalang nila ang positibong posisyon ng liderato ng komunistang grupo.

Sinabi ni Sec. Dureza na kaisa sila sa commitment para sa hangaring patas at pangmatagalang kapayapaan sa bansa.

At gaya ng naunang pahayag ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte, kung may mabigat na dahilan, nakahanda ang gobyerno na gumawa ng kaukulang hakbang hinggil sa peace talks.

“We welcome and respect the positive position coming from the leadership of the CPP-NPA-NDF. On the part of the Philippine government, we share the same commitment to work for just and lasting peace in the land. When ‘compelling reasons,’ as President Duterte earlier announced, are present, then we in government shall take the next necessary steps,” ayon kay Sec. Dureza. KRIS JOSE

