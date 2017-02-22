British diplomat kinastigo ng Palasyo

KINASTIGO ng Malakanyang ang naging pagpuna ni British ambassador to the Philippines Asif Ahmad sa giyera ng pamahalaan laban sa illegal na droga at pagsuporta sa pagbabalik ng death penalty.

Para kay Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella , hindi naiintindihan ni Ahmad ang totoong sentimyento ng ordinaryong mamamayan sa isyu ng illegal na droga at death penalty.

“With all due respect to the British Ambassador, Mr. Asif Ahmad’s remark that ‘change has come in the Philippines but not in a good way’ does not reflect the true sentiment of the common Filipino,” ani Usec. Abella.

Kaya hinikayat ni Usec. Abella si Ahmad na tingnan ang ibang aspeto ng pulso ng taumbayan upang maintindihan ang perspektibo na majority ng mga Pilipino ay sumusuporta sa giyera ni Pangulong Duterte kontra illegal na droga.

“Confidence – both business and consumers – is high in the Duterte administration. One wishes diplomats were more familiar with life beyond the rarefied atmosphere of gated villages,” ayon kay Usec. Abella. KRIS JOSE

