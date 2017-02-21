Enjoy WiFi on your own terms with Globe Prepaid Home WiFi

Looking for an internet connection at home that gives you the flexibility you need for your family’s lifestyle? Globe introduces the Globe Prepaid Home WiFi. Enjoy fast internet speeds that’s 50% stronger, plus, stay connected and stream your favorite shows with no installation required and no monthly fees needed. Take it home with you for only P1,999 with 10GB free data allocation!

“We understand that our subscribers lead different lifestyles, so we’re offering more ways for them to enjoy our plans,” shares Martha Sazon, Senior Vice President of Globe At Home. “Our Globe Prepaid Home WiFi is perfect for those who do not want monthly fees but still want to provide the best for their families.”

With the Globe Prepaid Home WiFi, users can enjoy these through Globe’s various GoSURF promos, like GoSURF15 (40MB for two days), GoSURF50 (1GB for three days), GoSURF299 (2GB for 30 days), GoSURF599 (4GB for 30 days), and GoSURF999 (8GB for 30 days).

“Internet connection is becoming a necessity, and we’d like to offer the Globe Prepaid Home WiFi to everyone, regardless of budget and location,” says Sazon. “With this product we could bring home WiFi to more households,” she adds.

Globe Prepaid Home WiFi is now available in Globe stores nationwide. You can buy your prepaid home WiFi load at any Globe reloading stations nationwide.

