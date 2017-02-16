ERC ipinabubuwag na rin

IPINABUBUWAG na ni House Sopeaker Pantaleon Alvarez ang Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Kasunod ito ng kabi-kabilang napapaulat na korapsyon sa ahensya.

“The suspicions raised against the integrity of the ERC, which is primarily entrusted with regulating the country’s electric industry and promoting competition in the market, cannot be ignored,” ani Alvarez nang ihain niya ang House Bill No. 5020.

Kabilang sa inuudyukan ni Alvarez na mag-imbestiga ay ang House Committees on Energy at good Government.

Kabilang sa tinukoy ng speaker ang pagpapakamatay ni ERC Director Francisco Jose Villa, Jr. na nag-iwan ng sulat na nagsasaad ng mga katiwalian sa ERC.

Kapag nabuwag ay ipinalilikha naman ni Alvarez ang Board of Energy, na mapapasailalim sa Department of Energy (DOE).

“This will ensure that the newly created board shall be explicitly within the regulatory arm of the government and specifically, within the direct control and supervision of the President,” ani Alvarez.

Nakapaloob sa panukala na magiging gampanin ng Board of Energy ang mga gampanin ng ERC sa ilalim ng DOE na kabibilangan ng isang chairperson at dalawang miembro na hihirangin ng pangulo sa rekomendasyon na rin ng Energy Secretary.

Labis na ikinaiirita ni Alvarez ang patuloy na pagtaas ng singil ng kuryente gayung trabaho ng ERC na ito’y i-regulate.

“In his suicide note, Villa claimed that his superiors exerted pressure upon his person to approve contracts that disregard the proper regulatory procedures,” dagdag pa ni Alvarez. MELIZA MALUNTAG

