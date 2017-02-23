Foreign trips ni Pres. Digong umabot ng P227M

NAGPALABAS ng breakdown report ang Malakanyang kaugnay sa mga foreign trips ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte para sa nakalipas na taon na umabot ng P277 milyong piso.

“All right, 5-9 September 2016, Brunei Darussalam, Laos People’s Democratic Republic and Indonesia, purpose ASEAN Summit Working Visit: the amount is 29,876,000.

28-29 September 2016 visit to Vietnam, official working visit: 14.082 million.

16-21 October 2016, Brunei Darussalam, People’s Republic of China, state visit: 45,266,000

25- 27 October 2016, Japan, official visit: 28,305,000

9-10, November 2016, Thailand and Malaysia, official visit: 23,721,000.

17-23 November 2016, Peru, New Zealand. APEC: that’s 86,558,000.

And, 13-16 December 2016, Cambodia, Singapore, state visit: 49,578,000,” litaniya ni Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Sinabi ni Usec. Abella na naging produktibo naman ang mga byaheng ito ng Pangulo.

“We’re glad to report the windfall of President Duterte’s official foreign visits last year. The President made a total of seven foreign trips, visiting a total of 12 countries since he took office. These visits incurred a total of about 277 million in expenses, which included airfare, charter lease and others,” sabi ni Abella.

Idinagdag ni Abella na sa biyahe pa lamang ni Duterte sa China, umabot na US$4 bilyon ang inaasahang pamumuhunang ipapasok na magreresulta sa 100,000 trabaho.

“The visit to Japan likewise produced investment commitments estimated at US$1.85 billion and will generate about 250,000 jobs in the next few years,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Bukod sa China at Japan, kabilang sa mga biyahe ni Duterte ang Laos, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, Lima, Peru, Cambodia at Singapore.

“That is the breakdown of the trips. I’m good. Thank you,” ani Usec. Abella. KRIS JOSE

