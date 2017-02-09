Get high speed broadband now: Check availability in your area with the new Globe At Home Finder

Knowing the status of broadband connectivity in a certain area requires customers to go through the hotline or make the effort of visiting the nearest store. Globe At Home now makes it more convenient for its potential customers as it introduces a more hassle-free way of checking broadband serviceability right on any internet-enabled device.

By just typing the address, you can finally check possible connectivity through the Globe At Home Broadband Finder via https://checkavailability.globe.com.ph/. Anyone can use this tool to verify Internet coverage in their location using their smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

“Our mission to connect more homes includes providing this kind of convenience to our potential customers. We want to make it easier for people to check if we are in their area. It saves them the time and effort to wait for feedback on serviceability. With this innovation, we intend to show how much we have expanded and how we are continuing to widen our reach to connect more homes across the country,” says Globe Senior Vice President for Broadband Business, Martha Sazon.

On https://checkavailability.globe.com.ph/, you just need to type their preferred location or even a specific address then click on the Check Availability button. It will then show if Globe At Home is available in the area or not. If it is, the Globe At Home Broadband Finder will also display its recommended broadband plans based on the area.

Recently, Globe At Home launched its new broadband plans with more affordable options and faster speeds. Starting at Plan P1299, customers already get 10 Mbps speeds and 100 GB of data. It can be bundled with any entertainment device such as Smart TVs, Google Chromecast, and Apple TV, among others.

Globe At Home’s portfolio of entertainment content also sets up every home with the next level of family entertainment through free access to apps such as Netflix, HOOQ, or NBA league pass on Plan 1299 and up.

Check out the Globe At Home connection in your area via https://checkavailability.globe.com.ph/. Learn more about how you can create wonders at home and find the perfect broadband plan for you. Call 733-1010, visit www.globe.com.ph/broadband, or drop by any Globe store.

loading...