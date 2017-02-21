Globe myBusiness Tips: Reasons Why It’s Important to Legitimize Your Business

Running a business is not a short term thing. Entrepreneurs do it for the long run. It is not simple, nor is it easy but entrepreneurs need to run a business without a hitch.

Here are a number of reasons why legitimizing your business is important for the long run:

There’s no risk of getting caught. This is the main benefit. If your business is hiding behind the law, you can get caught at any point – which means you have to work on constant alert, which can be stressful as well as dangerous.

It builds your identity and makes you influential. When your business is legitimate, you have a greater chance of pleasing your customers. Also, you're not afraid to put yourself out there and can be proud of your business, so you have free reign to spread the word about your brand.

It saves time and money. You may complain about taxes or registration fees and the time it takes to authorize your brand, but those securities keep you away from penalties, which will cost you even more should you neglect them.

It makes bringing in customers and hiring employees easier. Customers and employees want to feel safe, and they value being protected and assured by the brands they subscribe to or work for.

In the case of an online shop, it improves your SEO. Search engines like Google give ranking boosts to sites with secure URLs.

In order to legitimize your business, there are a few steps you can take, but more importantly there are some habits you can develop, which you will have to live by to make sure you stayauthentic throughout your business’ lifespan:

Have an original brand name and logo. Save yourself the trouble of being rejected by business registration offices, and establish a brand that’s unique at the same time.

Register your business and acquire all necessary permits. This should go without saying, but unfortunately not all businesses do it. Don't forget that there are added perks to registering your business too, like establishing your brand name, improving your reputation, having corporate rates for services, and enjoying special deals for businesses.

Pay your taxes. Again, this should be automatic. Nobody likes a tax evader.

Double-check your products. Make sure they are (1) tested and safe, (2) registered, (3) in good and saleable condition, and (4) well taken care of by your staff. Remember, customers will only come back if they're satisfied with what they bought.

Convert your HTTP site to an HTTPS. This secures your site and boosts your SEO.

We looked at online gadget store YouPoundIt, studied how they not only created but proved their legitimacy, and found some good examples you can follow:

Have testimonials to convince potential customers that your business is trustworthy. Once your business is actually genuine, it won’t be hard to convince people they can trust you with their money and their word.

Be accessible. Show customers you have nothing to hide, and that you're always happy to help. That way they're more confident in your service.

Offer more. When you own an authentic business, you're not afraid to offer services like warranties, returns and exchanges, which are added perks that customers will certainly appreciate.

Prioritize being hassle-free. Not only are customers annoyed by seemingly avoidable hassles, these hassles also give your brand a very bad name and can mean lots of negative feedback for your products.

